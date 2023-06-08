LVMPD women recruitment council unveils clothing line in fashion show fundraiser

By Rachel Moore

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Women police officers are struttin’ down the catwalk Wednesday night at Resorts World in a fashion show fundraiser for the LVMPD Foundation.

The Women of Metro Capsule Collection includes quarter-zips, leggings, T-shirts, and tank tops featuring the Women of Metro’s logo, a modern twist on “Rosie the Riveter,” an iconic symbol of feminism and women’s economic power.

“It’s really important for the Department to show that the department looks like the community,” said Lisa Tomlin-Kurr, director of development with the LVMPD Foundation. “These strong, wonderful women are going out there and doing different things in the community to create awareness, and this line is one of them.”

Female police officers only make up 12% of law enforcement personnel across the U.S. according to the Crime and Justice Institute, a data-collecting organization to improve issues within the justice system. While the Las Vegas Metro Police Department is slightly ahead of the curve with 14% of its officers identifying as women, LVMPD is always looking to recruit more and promote women into leadership positions.

“A lot of great things are happening with females in law enforcement,” Tomlin-Kurr said. “This is the first time that we’ve had two female assistant sheriffs.”

Las Vegas Metro Police Department Foundation is a non-profit benefiting various local programs including back-to-school drives, youth sports leagues, and other community engagement programs. The organization also raises money to provide updated technology and equipment to officers in the LVMPD.

The Women of Metro Capsule Collection Fashion Show on Wednesday, June 7 at Alle Lounge on 66 at Resorts World Las Vegas from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at LVMPD Fashion Show.

