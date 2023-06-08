Two men, ages 69 and 70, biking across U.S. on their own to advocate for organ donation

By Rob Powers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WEWS) — From the seats of their bicycles, they are searching for a kidney and a cure. John David Norton, 69, from Colorado, and Tommy Taylor, 70, from California, left Santa Monica, California, on April 7 to advocate for organ donation. They’re pedaling across the country, a trip of over 3,000 miles, all the way to Boston and rolled through Cleveland Tuesday.

“It can be grueling in the moment,” Norton said. “But it’s also fun. It’s exhilarating.”

“There have been tough times, but there’s never been a minute we’ve regretted the trip,” Taylor said.

Over 104,000 men, women, and children are on the National Transplant Wait List right now. Taylor says his wife, who suffered from sarcoidosis, could have been saved by a lung transplant, and Norton’s grandson is on a list right now for a kidney.

