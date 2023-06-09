Victim stabbed 7 times in face and neck during attack, police say

By WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man is accused of stabbing a person in the face and neck and assaulting another person during a late-night attack in West Asheville this week.

Just after midnight on Thursday, June 8, police responded to the 440 block of Haywood Road, near Interstate 240, for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, Asheville police said officers found one victim stabbed seven times in the neck and face. They were taken to Mission Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police say a second victim stayed at the scene and helped officers identify the suspect in this case, 62-year-old Larry Vernon Minish.

After canvassing the area, police say they located Minish and physical evidence near State Street.

Minish was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon, resist/delay/obstruct, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He’s being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $251,000 secured bond (or $25,100 to a bondsman) issued by the magistrate. Online records say his next court date is August 10, 2023.

