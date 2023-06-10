Dog looking for forever home after 7 years in Shreveport shelter has finally been adopted

By BRITTANY BREEDING, KTBS TV

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A dog has lived its whole life in a shelter, never knowing what it’s like to be a family dog.

His sister was adopted then returned. Now the shelter is putting out a plea on Facebook, hoping someone will think either dog is the perfect fit for them.

“He came in with his sister Shylock and we actually have them both here still,” said Cindy Tougas, Pet Savers of Shreveport president.

Phineas arrived at Pet Savers Shreveport in 2015. He was just a puppy. Since then he’s grown up, never having a family to call his own…until now!

Pet Savers Shreveport posted a photo on Facebook with Phineas and his new owner saying, “Phineas is now starting a new chapter in his life, with a loving family by his side.”

Workers at the shelter said they couldn’t understand why he got overlooked.

“He gets along well with other pets. He gets along good with people. He’s just a sweetheart. He’s a loving dog. He loves to cuddle,” said Tougas.

His sister is still there seven years later, but she was adopted once.

“She’s been brought back because she was bigger than they thought,” said Tougas.

With them being there so long, workers have gotten attached but are still hoping they catch the eye of someone soon.

“We love to see them get homes. We miss them, but they’re better off, you know, other than being in the shelter,” said Tougas.

The shelter can hold around 65 to 70 dogs. Right now it’s sitting at a little over 60. Volunteers hope adopters step up so they can save more lives.

“We look at the kill list. We just took one in a couple of days ago that was on the kill list. And we bring them here and it’s better than being put down, even if they have to spend their whole life here,” said Tougas.

If you’re interested in adopting Shylock, contact Pet Savers of Shreveport.

