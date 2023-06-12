Albuquerque Police shut down cockfighting ring

By Hamilton Kahn

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — An illegal cock-fighting operation was shut down Sunday by officers from the Albuquerque Police Department’s Southeast Area Command.

The activity was happening at a residence on Utah Street SE when officers arrived, an APD news release said. Approximately 20 people who were there immediately fled in all directions.

Adolfo Gonzales, the alleged organizer, will receive a summons, the release said. Eleven people got citations for cock-fighting.

Six fighting roosters were seized by Animal Control personnel. One was severely injured and one was dead. Also seized were two breeding hens and eggs and a pit bull, the release said.

