High school basketball star shot dead outside South L.A. nightclub

By KCAL-NEWS STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — A 16-year-old high school student was shot to death in South Los Angeles late Saturday night after leaving a nightclub.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 1700 block of 74th Street near Hobart Boulevard at around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they located the minor, who was suffering of gunshot wounds behind a vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has since been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as Quincy Darnell Reese Jr.

Family members say Reese was a star basketball player at Crenshaw High School and that he had been dropped off at the 77 Lounge, a nightclub located at S. Western Avenue and 74th Street, for a party with teammates and friends prior to the shooting.

“I feel like my world’s been torn upside down,” said Reese’s father Quincy Reese, who said he felt comfortable letting his son go to the party since it was filled with people he knew. “I felt comfortable with the people I know is gonna protect him.”

Reese Sr. described his oldest son as courageous, respectful and a big dreamer, all traits that inspire him daily.

“He was the reason why I changed my life.”

Teammates knew Reese as “Batman,” a nickname he earned for his array of talents on the court, which Coach Ed Waters says earned him attention from more than 50 colleges across the nation.

“I’ve known him since the 8th grade,” Waters said. “I’ve watched him develop and mature, and this was the year after all that he’s done that he was gonna be one of our captains.”

Classmates, family and friends attended a vigil outside of the high school Sunday evening.

There was no information on a motive or suspects connected to the incident.

Anyone with additional info was urged to contact LAPD.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.