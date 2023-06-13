Skip to Content
13-year-old who lost leg in Boyle Heights hit-and-run graduates from middle school

It was a special day for 13-year-old
    LOS ANGELES (KABC) — It was a special day on Friday for the 13-year-old who lost a leg in a Boyle Heights hit-and-run crash earlier this year.

Joshua Mora graduated from Hollenbeck Middle School, despite his recent setback.

Back in March, Mora was crossing Whittier Boulevard in a crosswalk when a motorcyclist plowed into him, leaving him seriously injured.

Mora says he returned to school three weeks ago.

“It’s been tough, but I can fight through it. (It’s) normal for me now. Just waiting for that prosthetic,” said Mora.

Mora says he’s considering going to Roosevelt High School in the fall.

