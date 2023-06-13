BPD: Dunbar High School student killed two people, shot six others within 11 hours

By Ryan Dickstein

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Last week Baltimore Police arrested an 18-year-old student at Dunbar High School for allegedly carrying out two deadly shootings just 11 hours apart.

Police say Jabre’ Griffith is responsible for an overnight mass shooting on March 23 that left one person dead and five others injured near a Subway restaurant on Edmondson Avenue.

The shooting claimed the life of 33-year-old Ernest Hall, a local professional boxer. A 15 and 18-year-old were among those injured.

A 15-year-old boy also faces charges for allegedly taking part in the shooting. There’s a third suspect still on the loose.

Griffith struck again later the same night, this time shooting a man and woman in the 5400 block of York Road.

One victim, 26-year-old Micah Strong, later died at the hospital.

Investigators determined the same .40 caliber handgun was used in both shootings.

GPS and video evidence show Griffith’s car fleeing each of the two crime scenes, according to charging documents.

At the time of his arrest Griffith was found to be in possession of drugs and a loaded .40 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number, while on school property.

Investigators have not revealed a motive for the shootings.

Griffith is due in court for a preliminary hearing on July 7, where he faces two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

