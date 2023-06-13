Mother of infant who died in Chesterfield crash charged with reckless driving

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Virginia (WTVR) — The mother of an infant who died in a crash on Hull Street Road earlier this month is now facing charges related to the fatal crash.

Chesterfield County Police said 29-year-old Breonni R. Jackson of Ives Lane has been charged with reckless driving and received a summons for driving without insurance.

The crash happened on the afternoon of June 5 in the 20800 block of Hull Street Road.

Police said a 1999 Toyota sedan was traveling east when it struck a 2019 GMC pickup truck and camper that had pulled off Hull Street Road onto the right shoulder near the Skinquarter Landfill.

Breonni’s infant, JY’Aire A. Jackson, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Breonni was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening injuries.

