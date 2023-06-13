Phoenix woman uplifting women in need one nickel at a time

By Nohelani Graf

Click here for updates on this story

PHOENIX (KNXV) — Cynthia Scott spent half of her life addicted to drugs but is living proof it’s never too late to turn your life around.

Thriving in her sobriety, she’s now the owner of a small clothing store chain and is using those stores to uplift others from their lowest points.

“For 23 years, I was a heroin addict. I’ve been to jail 17 times,” said Scott.

It’s a story she was compelled and encouraged to share, so she wrote a book based on her life and when she needed a place to sell it she created that space, opening the first Nickel City Baby clothing store.

Deciding to pay it forward she started putting 55 cents of every purchase toward helping clothe other women who are getting out of prison, battered homes, and sober living — all for free. She also has personal hygiene items at the ready for any woman that comes in looking for help.

Her goodwill has evolved over the years and now Scott also helps women with job placement, confidence building, mentoring, and support.

“They go and they find jobs. It’s the best feeling in the world for someone to come in your store the day they got out of prison and got enough courage to come back with their paycheck. That’s a life-changing experience,” she said.

Her latest endeavor is a photography studio, Studio 55, next to her store at 27th and Glendale avenues in Phoenix.

It’s a space with various backdrops and themes that she rents out to up-and-coming artists to help build their photography portfolios and businesses. You can book the space here: studio55az.com

You’ll find a second Nickel City Baby store in central Phoenix at 28th Street and Thomas Road.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.