Robbery leads to drug arrest with over 3,000 grams of drugs

By Rebecca Weis

LEE COUNTY, Florida (WFTX) — Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Deputies responded to a report of a robbery on Rustic Lane in North Fort Myers on Monday morning.

According to LCSO when deputies arrived on the scene they made contact with the victim who told them Mark Serena had battered her, held her against her will, and robbed her at gunpoint.

LCSO says eventually, the victim was able to flee and call law enforcement.

Serena was located at a nearby gas station and detained while the investigation continued.

Detectives authorized search warrants for Serena’s vehicle and residence where they found a large number of narcotics including 312 grams of Fentanyl, 163 grams of cocaine, 218 grams of methamphetamine, 2,317 grams of marijuana, and over 130 various prescription pills.

Serena was charged with Robbery with a Firearm, False Imprisonment, Battery, Trafficking Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Oxycodone, Felony Possession of Marijuana, six counts of Possessing a Controlled Substance without a Prescription, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

