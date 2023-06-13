Shreveport woman sought in Facebook live shooting

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who shot at another woman while on Facebook live.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Nautica Byrd, 23, for illegally carrying and discharging of a weapon.

Police said Byrd was seen Wednesday afternoon on the live feed arguing with another woman while armed with a handgun. She started “shooting carelessly,” police said.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit as obtained the arrest warrant for Byrd.

