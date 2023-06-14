2 men throw punches in middle of Granada Hills street in road rage brawl caught on camera

By Marc Cota-Robles

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, California (KABC) — A dramatic road rage incident was caught on camera in Granada Hills as witnesses watched the wild brawl unfold.

Gabriella Attansio, the witness who recorded the incident, says it happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday on Chatsworth Street and Genesta Avenue, just minutes from Granada Hills Charter High School.

When she and her family came across the fight, she was worried about what would happen so she brought out her phone. The video shows the hot-tempered exchange between a motorcyclist and another man who was in a large white pickup truck.

The two men are seen throwing punches at each other in the middle of the street, one of them ending up on the ground at one point. Attansio said the motorcyclist started throwing punches first, but it did seem like they both were instigating the argument.

The fight eventually ended, and the men both walked away from each other and back to their vehicles.

“It got really violent. Me, my sister and my mom, we were shaken up – like screaming because we thought someone was going to pull out a gun at some point. These people were angry,” said Attansio.

She added that experiencing road rage while driving throughout the San Fernando Valley is not uncommon. She said she’s been in two incidents where a gun was pulled on her in traffic.

The witness is now calling on motorists to calm down while driving because similar incidents happen way too often.

Attansio said she gave the recording of the fight to the LAPD, but an official police report was not filed. The department said one of the parties involved in the fight would have to report the incident, but that hasn’t happened.

