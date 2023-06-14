Child bitten by rattlesnake in Ogden

By Cassidy Wixom

OGDEN, Utah (KSL) — A child was injured Tuesday afternoon when he was bitten by a rattlesnake in Ogden, police say.

Ogden police said the bite happened at the Ogden 27th Street Trailhead. Police officers and fire department paramedics responded to the scene.

An officer ran up the trail and carried the child back down to a place where he could receive medical treatment, police said. Details about the boy’s condition and how old he is have not been released.

“(Rattlesnakes) are probably more active now than any other time of year,” Ogden Fire Deputy Chief Mike Slater said. “They’re on the trails in the deep grasses, the same places that we are. So just be careful.”

Slater said this is the first rattlesnake bite of the season in the area, but the season is just starting. If you get bitten by a rattlesnake, the first step is to stay calm.

“You get away from the snake, you get out of that dangerous situation and you call 911,” he said.

