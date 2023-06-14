Las Vegas family suing CCSD, teacher for abuse after first-grader allegedly had mouth taped shut

By C.C. McCandless

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A Las Vegas parent filed a lawsuit on behalf of her first-grade-aged daughter, alleging that a local teacher taped the girl’s mouth shut.

The initial filing was made on May 1 and was transferred to federal court on June 12. It named Clark County School District and Rabia Khan as defendants. The plaintiff, referred to as Jane Doe, was a student at Sunrise Acres Elementary School.

An online Sunrise Acres faculty directory lists Khan as a teacher at the school.

According to the filing, on or about Sep. 12, 2022, Khan placed scotch tape around the plaintiff’s mouth because she was talking during class. It added that it believes Khan did the same thing to another student on a different occasion.

Following the incident, the girl told her mother that she no longer wanted to go to school. The school’s vice principal called the girl’s mother on Sep. 16 regarding the incident. CCSD police contacted the child’s mother on the same day and notified her that Khan had been removed from the classroom.

Court documents said that the Department of Family Services, and a Family Services Specialist began investigating Khan’s conduct at that time. But the complaint stated that CCSD “failed to rectify this situation.”

The victim stopped attending Sunrise Acres Elementary and her mother said she transferred to a different school “due to the serious concerns for her daughter’s safety at Sunrise Acres.”

Plaintiff, among other things, lost valuable educational instruction time due to Ms. Khan’s abuse and was forced to uproot her life and move to an entirely different school during the school year in order to try to find a safe educational environment. The abusive punishment practices that were ignored or covered up by the CCSD has made Plaintiff’s mother fearful for her young daughter’s physical safety and emotional welfare.

Jane Doe vs. Rabia Khan and Clark County School District, June 12

The filing added that “the physical abuse administered by Ms. Khan on Plaintiff served no legitimate educational or other purpose, but instead was inflicted solely to punish and humiliate Plaintiff.”

It added that there has been a “policy, practice, and custom” at the school allowing teachers to abuse minor students through physically abusive punishment and corporal punishment.

The suit said that the plaintiff continues to suffer physical, mental and emotional pain and suffering. The filing named the following causes of action:

Violation of substantive due process right under Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution of the State of Nevada against CCSD Negligent hiring, training, supervision, and retention against CCSD Negligence against all defendants Civil battery against defendants The filing concluded by requesting compensatory damages for injuries and pain and suffering, reasonable costs and attorney’s fees and “punitive damages in a sum in excess of $15,000.” It also demanded a jury trial.

