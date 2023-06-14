Man jumps from Loxley bridge to escape alleged assailant / kidnapper

By Hal Scheurich

Click here for updates on this story

DAPHNE, Alabama (WALA) — A Georgia man is behind bars in Baldwin County after what police are calling a bizarre domestic violence and kidnapping case. It began at a Daphne hotel and ended on a bridge in Loxley where the victim jumped to get away, injuring himself.

Police said it was a fight between two lovers at a local hotel that got dangerously out of hand. Investigators said their suspect demanded the other buy him a bus ticket to Georgia, but the victim said his phone would have to charge first.

“That apparently angered the suspect to a point where it led to a physical confrontation that led to the strangulation and the pinning to the floor with the chair,” explained Daphne Police Chief, Brian Gulsby.

Gulsby said Corderio Jermaine Laney of Albany, Georgia drug the victim into the bathroom and choked him to the point he passed out and set a chair on top of him. When he came to, both went outside to have a smoke, but Laney left his cigarettes upstairs and went back inside to get them. Police said that’s when the victim drove his van to a nearby car lot and called police.

“The suspect left the hotel room before the officers got there, found the victim, was able to overpower him, abduct him and flee the scene in the victim’s vehicle, out Highway 90 where he threatened a head-on crash into another vehicle,” Gulsby continued.

The van came to stop on a bridge just west of County Road 66 in Loxley. Loxley Police got a call from a motorist reporting the two men fighting on the bridge. Investigators said the victim managed to jump from the bridge to get away from Laney, injuring himself. The victim hid until he was able to flag down a passing motorist who also called police. Loxley PD made the arrest and contacted Daphne.

“He was definitely in fear of his life. He was doing what he needed to do or what he thought he needed to do to save himself,” said Gulsby. “I have to give it to Loxley PD to be able to respond and find this suspect and kind of sort out what had to be a very chaotic situation.”

Police said the unidentified victim is from Pensacola and was still in the hospital Tuesday, being treated for a broken ankle and other injuries. Corderio Laney has an extensive history of violent crimes in his home state of Georgia. He is being charged with domestic violence-strangulation and kidnapping second degree in this case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.