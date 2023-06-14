Organizers planning ‘family-friendly drag performances’ at Pocatello pride festival

By Logan Ramsey

POCATELLO, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — After a successful first year, a nonprofit organization is holding its second annual LGBTQ+ pride festival.

Southeastern Idaho Pride, Inc is holding the event at Pocatello’s Caldwell Park on June 17 to offer what Executive Director Luke Christiansen says is “a chance for community members of all ages to come and celebrate the beautiful diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.”

The festival will include local vendors and family-friendly drag performances, with a special guest appearance by Scarlet Envy, a performer on the reality series “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Christiansen says strict guidelines are in place for the drag performances. He and his team have listened to all the songs to avoid any profanity or innuendo. They’ve made sure all the performers are over 18 and are wearing approved clothing.

Reading Time with the Queens will also be featured at the Pride Festival, sharing “safe, healthy” books for kids.

“We’re always excited to have them,” Christiansen said. “They just have such wonderful, fun stories and have good family-friendly costumes. They are just so fun for the kids.”

In order to secure the safety of those in attendance, police officers and a private security detail will be posted at the event. Volunteers will also form a rainbow wall with their umbrellas to shield the festival from anyone who decides to protest it.

“You have a right to stand in the rain and get a little bit of rain on you, but you also have a right to bring an umbrella. That’s up to you,” Christiansen said. “We are just trying to provide options and make (people) feel more comfortable.”

But even if you don’t want to participate in the rainbow wall, Christiansen says it might be a good idea to bring your umbrella anyway in case it rains.

Though attendance is free, there is a cost for the vendors. Organizers are encouraging people to support them.

Christiansen is hoping for a good turnout as they gather to celebrate.

“Sometimes when you go to something that’s different and you meet people, you realize we have a lot more in common than different,” Christiansen said. “Everything that is actually important is just being good and kind and making sure people have the freedoms they want.”

