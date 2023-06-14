Troutdale man pleads guilty for producing ISIS propaganda

By Web staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A Troutdale man has pled guilty to producing propaganda to support the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, better known as ISIS.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon, Hawazen Sameer Mothafar, 33, an Iraqi national residing in Troutdale, moved to the U.S. in 2014. Mothafar has supposedly been an ISIS supporter since 2014, founding the Sunni Shield Foundation, a pro-ISIS media organization that created and published propaganda promoting ISIS ideology and objectives, officials reported.

The District Attorney’s Office says during this time, Mothafar made multiple videos encouraging viewers to travel to Iraq and Syria to fight for ISIS and communicated directly with ISISI Central Media officials in Iraq.

Additionally, Mothafar is accused of providing graphic designs to multiple pro-ISIS organizations.

In Nov. 2020, a federal grand jury in Portland charged Mothafar with conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, providing and attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, and making false statements in an immigration application and to a government agency.

Mothafar faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine,and a life term of supervised release. He will be sentenced on January 11, 2024.

