UMass Boston graduate pays gift forward to employer who changed his life

By JULI MCDONALD

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — More than 2500 UMass Boston graduates will never forget that sweetest commencement surprise: two envelopes from billionaire Rob Hale, $500 to keep and $500 to give.

“For us, the greatest joys we’ve had in our life has been the gift of giving. So each of you is getting $1,000 cash right now,” Hale said.

Within the crowd, was one senior so deserving. He may have worked the hardest to wear that cap and gown.

“I was born with mild (cerebral palsy). I was born at 26 weeks. Doctors said I would never walk or talk,” said 24-year-old Justin Decastro.

But Justin has been exceeding expectations ever since. And when handed that generous money gift, he knew most of it should go to a boss and friend who’s changed his life.

Carol Nigro has known Justin since he was a little boy. Now she’s his employer, serving coffee at the Medford Library.

“Especially since COVID many young adults with disabilities they have nowhere to go. A lot of them are still sitting at home. It’s our hope that we can give them the job training and skills and experience to move on further out into the community,” Nigro explained, of founding Chapters Coffee Cart.

The coffee shop employs six workers and two interns with unique needs. Justin treasures the job.

“I think just helping people. I think that comes from my mother,” he said.

Between his mom and Carol, Justin’s had some good teachers in life. And every day he shows up for work, he’s teaching Medford neighbors too.

“I’m just another person. I may have a disability but I’m just like anybody else. It doesn’t matter what shape, size, color you are. We’re all people. Why not treat people as people?” Justin added.

Justin earned his degree in criminal justice. He’d like to work with young people affected by the system. Carol explained there is a waiting list of eager candidates who’d love to work at Chapters. She’d like to see other communities follow suit, giving happy, helpful workers the skills they need to succeed elsewhere in the future.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.