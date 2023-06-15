Body recovered after being swept away in the American River almost a month ago

By NORAFIQIN HAIROMAN

PLACER COUNTY, California (KOVR) — The body of a 20-year-old man who was previously reported missing on Mother’s Day has been found in Lake Clementine.

Multiple agencies worked together in the recovery of the body, including the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Dive and Swiftwater Rescue team and California State Parks.

The body was recovered on June 10 and further investigation identified the decedent as Eric Aguayo, the man who was swept away while swimming at Yankee Jims Bridge a month ago.

His body was recovered about 15 miles downstream from where he went missing.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to stay out of the river or to contact a professional river rafting company if being on the river is a must.

