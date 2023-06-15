Possible World War II-era rocket found buried near Lake County home

By ALEX ORTIZ

LAKE COUNTY, Illinois (WBBM) — The discovery of a possible World War II-era rocket in unincorporated Antioch prompted a bomb squad response and for residents to be evacuated as a precaution on Thursday.

It was in the late morning when Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 25000 block of West 3rd Street for a report of a suspicious item. Investigators found out a homeowner was doing yardwork when they found something with sharp edges sticking out of the ground. The resident was curious and dug the item out.

The item resembled a World War II-era anti-tank rocket, police said.

Police said they don’t know how long the object was buried or if it still has the potential to explode.

Waukegan Bomb Squad personnel were at the scene to determine how to dispose of the item safely.

Residents in the immediate area were evacuated until the bomb squad removed the object.

