SW Miami-Dade woman says she found box of mail dumped in her trash

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — A Southwest Miami-Dade woman is speaking out after, she said, she found dozens of pieces of mail in a box dumped in her garbage can.

Razia Velez called 7News after, she said, she found the box.

“This is really important stuff, you know,” she said. “This is people’s belongings, their information, their lives. This is a violation of all of us.”

Surveillance video captured a man sitting in a driveway, at around 4 a.m. on Monday. The alleged thief was seen sitting around for about an hour.

“The person gets out of the car, it’s a man and he takes this box, and he dumps it in my garbage can,” said Velez. “What seems to be a whole neighborhood of stolen mail. I mean, they went as far as ripping a mailbox apart.”

Inside the box, Velez said, were stolen letters, including an empty one from the Internal Revenue Service, as well as the front of a mailbox.

“Even last night, I couldn’t sleep well, thinking, ‘They’re going to come back and dump more stuff here and rip off some more people,’” she said. “It’s full of people’s mail. It’s a whole neighborhood.”

Velez said she called Miami-Dade Police. She said officers came to look at the box and reported it to the U.S. Postal Police.

Velez said she hasn’t heard from them yet and wants to make sure something is done.

“Still waiting more than 24 hours later. Nobody contacted me or came to the house to find out how many people are being affected,” said Velez. “There’s at least 40, 50 people they stole the mail from.”

7News has also reached out to the Postal Police. As of Wednesday night, there has been no response.

