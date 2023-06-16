Florida woman known for helping others loses home in fire

By Ari Hait

INDIANTOWN, Florida (WPBF) — An Indiantown woman well known in the community for helping others is now in need of help herself after a fire destroyed her home.

Liz Nesson has lived in the Indianwood community for the last 15 years.

Thursday afternoon, she returned to the home to see what she might be able to salvage.

“These were skylights,” Nesson said, pointing at two holes in her roof. “They blew right out and actually melted the ceiling.”

Nesson walked through the home, pointing out possessions that were ruined and memories that were charred.

“It’s kind of like seeing my husband die all over again,” she said. “That’s what it’s like. It’s kind of like seeing a part of me die.”

Nesson has a medical background and is well known in her senior community for helping everyone and anyone.

She believes that charity is why she’s still alive.

An early morning wake-up call from someone who needed her got her out of the house on the morning of the fire.

She came home later to find firefighters in her yard.

“And they said, ‘You can’t come here. This is house is on fire.’ And I said, ‘It’s my house,’” Nesson said. “Nightmare. Nightmare. Absolute nightmare.”

To make matters worse, Nesson does not have insurance.

The cost had nearly doubled, and she couldn’t afford it.

Her policy expired a week before the fire as she was searching for a new carrier.

She’s hoping friends and neighbors will now help her get back on her feet.

“I’m hoping I’ll be able to start over again and rebuild,” she said. “That’s what I’m hoping.”

A friend has set up a GoFundMe account to help Nesson raise money: gofundme.com/f/a-very-caring-person

