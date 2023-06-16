Teacher fired from Raleigh daycare after a reported child overdose

By Web staff

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — A Raleigh daycare worker was fired after police responded to a report of an overdose.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, on Tuesday, officers were called to 2300 Bridgeport Drive, the location of a Kindercare on Wednesday.

In a statement, KinderCare said:

At KinderCare, nothing is more important to us than the safety of the children in our care. Because the alleged incident happened under the care and supervision of one of our teachers, we decided to end the teacher’s employment. The teacher in question is no longer a KinderCare employee.

The incident is still being investigated.

WRAL News is working to confirm what kind of substance was involved and if the person who ingested the substance is okay.

