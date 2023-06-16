Wanted felon swims across Ohio River to try and escape police

By Matthew Keck

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Louisville police arrested a wanted suspect on Thursday after a chase that they say ended in the Ohio River.

Louisville Metro Police Department arrested Timothy Edison, who they said was wanted for multiple violent felonies.

Police say it started with Edison leaving a location in an SUV and an officer pursuing him. They say he then rammed several police cruisers as they attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

After this, police say Edison was pursued down to the Greenwood boat docks in south Louisville. It was then that police thought they had him, but he jumped into the water and started swimming toward Indiana.

LMPD called in water assets and said that officers were waiting for him on the Indiana side as he got closer. Edison tried to swim in a different direction but was eventually caught and arrested.

Police say he is facing charges of strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, assault and others.

