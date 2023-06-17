Skip to Content
600 pounds of magic mushrooms confiscated by LAPD

    LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles police have confiscated 600 pounds of magic mushrooms in a recent drug bust.

“We have to do our best to keep harmful drugs off of our streets,” Commander German Hurtado said in an Instagram post.

Psychedelic mushrooms are still illegal in California. LAPD said the hundreds of pounds of psychedelic mushrooms, enough to fill a couple of dozen garbage bags, would go for over $1.5 million.

Possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms, psilocybin, can be classified as a misdemeanor or felony and can carry a maximum of a year in prison.

A state senate bill decriminalizing psilocybin is working its way through the California Legislature. SB 58, introduced by State Senator Scott Weiner, would decriminalize a number of hallucinogenic — allowing people 21 years or older to consume them in California.

The bill would still prohibit psychedelics from school campuses.

Oregon is the only state in America that has fully decriminalized mushrooms.

