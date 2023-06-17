‘We seek to educate, to remember’ Juneteenth festivities continue ahead of holiday

By Madison Smith

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Juneteenth celebrations are underway at Pack Square Park in Asheville this weekend. The weekend part of the festivities began Saturday morning and will continue into the night.

It was nearly 160 years ago, on June 19, that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to inform enslaved people that they were now freed – and had been so for two years – when the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

Although the emancipation took place in Texas, here in Western North Carolina, community members celebrate the momentous event as well.

A proclamation was issued by Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer and read by Vice Mayor Sandra Kilgore declaring June 12-18 as celebration week for Juneteenth.

This weekend is the two-day event that tails that weeklong celebration around Asheville.

Plus, with dancing, art, music and food, it’s the perfect event for the entire family with a mix of fun and education.

“We seek to educate, to remember, to reflect and to continue to take action on where we feel we must be at this time,” said Oralene Graves Simmons, president of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Association of Asheville and Buncombe County. “How far we have come and how far we still must continue to go to bring about the beloved community.”

Community members are encouraged to take part in the community building through the multiple lunch and learning sessions held throughout the year by “Black Asheville 411”

Saturday’s festivities take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. but the whole weekend will be filled with Juneteenth fun leading up the federal holiday on Monday, June 19.

