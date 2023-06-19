15-year-old dog fighting for life after being kicked by homeless man

By KCAL/KCBS News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — A man has been arrested for kicking a small, elderly dog so hard that it remains in critical condition days after the brutal attack occurred in Venice.

Bart, a 15-year-old Yorkshire terrier, was with his owner, Laura Michele Rosenfield, on Wednesday at around 3 p.m. when the incident happened.

The man allegedly “kicked Bart so hard, he flew into the metal claw of the bobcat tractor city workers were using to repair the street,” according to a GoFundMe started by Rosenfield’s neighbor.

Luckily for Bart, a former firefighter visiting the area with family was able to revive the pup, who suffered a number of seizures after he resumed breathing, the GoFundMe said.

As of Saturday, Bart has been stabilized but is unable to stand on his own and is believed to have suffered a traumatic brain injury.

The man accused of kicking the dog, 39-year-old Michael Langman, was also accused of hitting a person over the head with a glass bottle the same day, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

“Multiple witnesses chased the suspect down and held him until police arrived and took him into custody,” LAPD said.

Langman has been booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held without bail.

As they continue to investigate the incident, police say they have obtained surveillance footage of the dog being kicked, which they have entered into evidence.

The GoFundMe for Bart can be found by searching the keywords: “Bart who was brutally kicked on the boardwalk.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.