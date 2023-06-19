6-year-old critically injured in hit-and-run by two-wheeled vehicle, police say

By Elijah Westbrook

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — A 6-year-old boy is fighting for his life Monday after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver over the weekend in East Harlem.

Police are searching for a man they said was on a two-wheeled motorized vehicle. They were not sure exactly what kind of vehicle struck the boy.

Police were called to Thomas Jefferson Park on 111th Street and 1st Avenue after getting reports of a little boy being struck on the sidewalk at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

We’re told the boy was thrown to the ground and suffered severe head trauma, including brain bleeding and skull fractures. The boy was in critical condition at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

A witness said the aftermath was hard to watch.

“I just see them trying to put him inside the ambulance,” said Trisha Nichlson, of Harlem. “It was sad, because the parents were going crazy.”

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrive. They believe he headed northbound in the park toward 114th Street and Pleasant Avenue.

The NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

