Dan Triplett sentenced to life after murdering employee, burying body under septic tank

LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A Logan County man convicted of murdering an employee and burying his body under a septic tank was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In April, Dan Triplett was found guilty of first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse in connection with the 2021 death of Brent Mack. Prosecutors said Triplett, who was also a former Guthrie city councilman, killed Mack and buried him under a septic tank in a Guthrie-area job site in September 2021.

When court documents were first available, they said Triplett told investigators he dropped him off in Guthrie on Sept. 20, 2021, and he had a green bag with him. That bag was found later on by a man who asked not to be identified.

Triplett changed his story to the police several times, and after police searched his home, they found receipts that showed his last job with Mack was Sept. 20, 2021, at a Mulhall home. Surveillance footage from the neighborhood showed two men arriving at the job site and, at the end of the day, only one man left.

In October 2021, police found Mack’s body under a septic tank at that job site.

The jury found Triplett guilty of Mack’s death and recommended life in prison. The jury only needed 2 1/2 hours to agree on a sentence.

On Friday, a judge accepted and agreed with the jury’s recommendation.

