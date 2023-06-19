Denver woman homeless months after trailer was stolen by thieves

By Olivia Young

DENVER (KCNC) — A patch of brown grass is the only sign that a Denver woman’s home was once parked at the corner of Eudora Street and 33rd Avenue.

“I had my welcome rug lying right there,” said 63-year-old, Bernice Hollinshed.

For the last year, she’s been living in her 30-foot, 8-ton trailer, with an attached generator, on that corner.

“We’ve had barbecues out here on the grass,” Hollinshed said. “I have a 5-year-old granddaughter so, that keeps granny kind of active and you know we had a lot of fun here on the corner! We support each other and take care of each other here.”

On a snowy day in January, Hollinshed unhooked her truck from the trailer to go to a doctor’s appointment.

“When I came back the next day it was gone!” Hollinshed said.

Her home containing all of her belongings was missing.

“I was hysterical, you know cause I live in it with everything in it, so I was like oh my god what am I gonna do,” Hollinshed said.

She says the trailer contained a TV, multiple beds, kitchen items, and all of her clothing and personal belongings.

She reported the trailer stolen to Denver police on Jan. 19, but despite following up many times, she says detectives never called her.

“Wait for the phone call, wait for the phone call,” Hollinshed said.

Hollinshed began an investigation of her own by taking pictures of tire tracks and speaking to local businesses about surveillance.

They told her they could show their surveillance video to Denver police as Hollinshed called the department to tell them that, but still never heard back.

“Where’re the detectives? I did my footwork with everything. Where are the detectives?” Hollinshed asked.

Sadly, the trailer wasn’t insured. Since the theft, Hollinshed has been homeless.

“Right now I’m struggling at a motel and I have been with my son on and off,” Hollinshed said.

It’s a situation she’s been in before. But, working as a stagehand at the convention center, she was living in her trailer saving money and accumulating possessions, preparing to buy her own home.

A goal that she still hasn’t given up on.

“I’m a survivor,” Hollinshed said. “This is my home. This is my home. I’m going to buy myself a house!”

DPD confirmed to CBS News Colorado that the theft was reported and says no arrests have been made.

The department could not share any other information or say what action has been taken on the case.

It’s unclear whether the department ever followed up with local businesses about surveillance footage, but one nearby building tells CBS News Colorado that five months later, security footage from January would have been deleted.

Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867) if you recognize the trailer. You can reference DPD Case #23-33615.

