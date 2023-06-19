Dog thrown out of car and hit by another car on the mend

By Regina Ahn

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A dog that was thrown out of a car in the valley and hit by another vehicle is on the mend.

”Morti was in a car. He was dumped by his owners. After he was dumped, he got hit by a car,” said Ashley Bean, the dog’s foster parent.

Morti, who is microchipped, was thrown out of a moving vehicle in March of this year. He was found three days later by animal control.

“They called the owners. They didn’t reclaim him,” said Bean.

Morti’s right leg was so severely damaged that it needed to be amputated.

“He had to have another surgery to put drains in. He got an infection after that. It was another infection, the skin became necrotic,” said Bean.

Morti was on the list to be euthanized at a local animal shelter. After three days, Bean picked him up from the shelter.

“I slowly introduced my dogs, and he was great. Slowly introduced my son, and he was soon a part of the pack, always had treats on hand,” said Bean.

The Southern Nevada Animal Rescue League (SNARL) was able to give him the surgeries and treatments necessary, which cost close to $7,000. Three surgeries and several vet trips later, Morti was on the mend.

Today, he spends the days at his foster mom’s home with seven other dogs.

“He sleeps in bed with me and my dogs. He’s good with my four-year-old son. He’s hesitant with new people, new dogs, but I foster multiple dog,s have multiple dogs, and he’s great with all of them,” said Bean.

As far as Morti’s personality, he’s a good dog who loves carrots and sniffing lenses too.

Bean says being a foster parent has been a definitive experience in her life.

“It’s very rewarding knowing that I was able to save this dog that was going to be euthanized, or a dog that was so fearful and being able to go to the dog park, because someone gave them a chance to love on them,” said Ashley.

More information about fostering and SNARL is available here: snarllv.org

To donate to the organization, please visit here: snarllv.org/sponsor.html

