EMT ejected after ambulance, semi collide in downtown Louisville

By Susanne Horgan

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — An EMT was seriously hurt after an ambulance was hit by a semi in Louisville, police said.

At about 3:30 a.m. Monday, the Louisville Metro Police Department First Division officers responded to a call of a crash involving a Bullitt County ambulance in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street.

LMPD said the ambulance was taking a patient to the hospital with lights and sirens when it went through the red light. It was then struck by a tractor-trailer that was coming off I-65 from the Brook Street ramp.

As a result, the EMT that was in the back of the ambulance with a patient was ejected from the back.

The EMT was taken to UofL Hospital with life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

