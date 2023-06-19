MTA bus crashes into cars, building, injuring 15 people

By Katie Culbertson

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A Maryland Transit Administration bus crashed into a building, causing multiple injuries.

Baltimore City police said an MTA bus collided with a Lexus around 10:20 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North Paca and West Mulberry streets. Police said the bus then struck a Nissan and a building in the 500 block of West Franklin Street.

Police confirmed that 15 people have been injured. Two of the injuries were believed to be serious and possibly life-threatening.

According to the University of Maryland Medical System, five people were taken to Shock Trauma, four people were taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center’s downtown campus emergency department and three people were taken to the UMMC Midtown Campus.

Baltimore City police, MTA police, the Baltimore City Fire Department and building inspectors were called to the scene to investigate.

No further information is available at this time.

