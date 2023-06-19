Sailing away: Dog’s ‘bucket list’ boat ride dream comes true thanks to Old Fort resident

By Meghan Danahey

BURKE/MCDOWELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — We’ve been following the story of a local training dog fighting cancer and tackling items on his bucket list.

Theo got to check a big adventure off his list thanks to a News 13 viewer in Old Fort.

Sherry Hensley saw Theo’s story back in April. She reached out through Facebook immediately to offer up that boat ride on Theo’s bucket list.

In her message she said that years ago she was walking her dog when another dog attacked them both. That dog looked like Theo and she became fearful of all dogs like him until her son brought home a pit bull.

Sherry said that pit bull “became the joy of our life. He passed away from cancer, so Theo’s whole story just touched my heart. I did this in honor of Hoss, in his memory.”

On boat ride day, Theo pulled his mom, Mars Hill animal behaviorist, Trish McMillan, down the dock in a hurry. He couldn’t wait to meet Sherry and her husband Larry. His tail wagged like crazy as they reached over the side of the boat to hug him.

Sherry tied a Captain’s bandana around his neck, while Theo gave her kisses. She put on his little skipper’s hat and the crew was ready for a cruise around Lake James.

Trish said Theo loved every minute — his nose up in the air smelling all the smells the whole time. She said he didn’t want to stay down in his bed in the back of the boat. He quickly moved up to the bow sitting between Sherry and Trish for the rest of the ride.

As they pulled back into the dock, Trish hollered out that “you’d think Theo had been on a boat every day of his whole life!” He jumped off the boat, held the Sharpee in his mouth, then Trish helped him cross “Boat Ride” off his list.

There is one more item on that list. Trish and Theo want to change hearts and minds. They know many people are scared of dogs and scared of dogs who look like Theo. They hope his story and his sweet demeanor on TV these past couple of months shows how wonderful these dogs can be.

If you’d like to meet him, get a good hug and make a new fur friend, connect with them on Theo’s Facebook page here: facebook.com/teothepitbull

