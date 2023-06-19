Two killed in Father’s Day crash involving on-duty police officer

By Tara Jakeway

RIVIERA BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Shards of glass, tire tracks, and a broken taillight littered the ground at the corner of Australian and W. 13th Street in Riviera Beach Sunday.

Just an hour into Father’s Day, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported that a Riviera Beach police officer was driving southbound on Australian Avenue when another car driving northbound attempted to make a left onto W. 13th Street.

It is still unclear who had the right of way, but the two cars collided with the on-duty officer’s car, impacting the front passenger seat of the other vehicle.

Investigators say both the passenger and the driver of that vehicle died at the scene while the officer involved was sent to the hospital with serious injuries. Traffic was moving normally by mid-day Sunday.

At the intersection, a memorial for another fatal accident sat feet from the accident debris.

Family members of the driver that lost their life stopped by the scene this afternoon. Not yet ready to speak on camera, they would only say he was returning home from a celebration, and that he was an incredible father.

The Riviera Beach Police Department has not responded to our request for comments at this time.

