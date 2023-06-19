Woman found dead, victim of ‘extreme physical violence’

By Zoe Strothers and Olivia Schueller

EAST HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A family is grieving Monday morning after their loved one was found dead.

East Hartford police say the woman was found dead after conducting a welfare check inside a home on Martin Circle.

Officers found a woman inside the home who was unresponsive, and she was subsequently pronounced deceased.

They say her fatal injuries were the result of extreme physical violence.

Officers blocked off part of Martin Circle as a forensics team collected evidence from inside the home.

Police say the incident seems to be isolated with no threat to the public.

Officials have not provided any further information regarding the woman’s homicide, but they confirmed the investigation is still active.

