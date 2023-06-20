Antisemitic flyers left in Sacramento area neighborhoods, officials say

By Daniel Macht

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — The Sacramento Police Department and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after hateful antisemitic flyers were distributed in neighborhoods across the area.

The hateful messages were on flyers inside zip-close bags, according to images seen by KCRA 3 and investigators.

Sacramento police said the flyers had appeared in the River Park neighborhood in east Sacramento and were suspected to have also been dropped off in other city neighborhoods.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were also investigating after flyers were left at multiple homes Sunday near Clinton Road in the north part of the county.

The flyers seemed to advertise the same website.

A resident on Laurel Drive then reported finding two more zip-close bags at their home on Monday.

Anyone with information to share is asked to contact Sacramento police at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-444-HELP.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi with the sheriff’s office said they are investigating if the new incidents are related to leaflets being left inside plastic bags last July in Carmichael.

