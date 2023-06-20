French Quarter street performer says she was struck while riding her famous bike

By Kourtney Williams

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Mamie Marie Francois, the Queen of Bourbon Street, was doing what she loves a little after 12 a.m. Saturday morning.

She was dancing to music and riding her famous bike when things took a turn for the worse.

Francois says she was hit by a car while riding down St. Charles Street.

“I hit my head on the concrete in the street. I have bruises on my neck,” Mamie Marie Francois, Queen of Bourbon Street, said.

WDSU obtained this video which shows the aftermath of the incident.

You can see a woman get out of a small SUV and walk up to Mamie to check on her.

Then the video shows the woman getting back into her car and driving off, leaving the Queen of Bourbon Street lying in the middle of the road with the bike on top of her.

“She didn’t say nothing. She reached out with her hand, and I said, ‘baby, you need to call the police.’ She didn’t say nothing. She just got in her car and left,” Francois said.

Bystanders called for help, and police came out to help Francois back on her feet and off the street.

The long-time entertainer showed us the bruises and scratches on her head, stomach and legs.

“I just want to know why did you leave,” Francois said regarding the person in the SUV.

Though nursing her injuries, Francois is counting her blessings. She believes God spared her life for a reason.

“That’s a gift, so I have to give back because God gave me my life back. So I have to give back to the people,” Francois said.

Giving smiles and joy through her dancing. Sadly, this year, she’ll have to miss Essence Festival while she recovers.

“As far as entertaining you guys and talking and getting down like I do, grandma can’t do it. This is my livelihood. This is it for me,” Francois said.

While the Queen of Bourbon Street recovers from this incident, she says doctors found a mass on her lungs, and she feels this may be her sign from God to slow down.

