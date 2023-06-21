15-year-old para-athlete in Massachusetts inspiring others with his ability

By Josh Brogadir

NORTH ANDOVER, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Gavin Ford insists on not being treated any differently, despite the extraordinary para-athlete living a life that is anything but ordinary.

Ford was the first kid in his hometown of North Reading, Massachusetts, to play in the Little League majors division while in a wheelchair.

“Funny story, actually. My first at bat, first pitch, I got hit right in the neck. Just a fastball right to the neck and I was kind of like: ‘Welcome, you’re here,'” Ford said while smiling and chuckling.

Born with spina bifida, a neurological birth defect in which an area of the spinal column doesn’t form properly, Gavin uses every ounce of energy in order to do all of the things he loves to do. He is able to participate in a number of sports from adaptive basketball and lacrosse to surfing and baseball, and his favorite, sled ice hockey. That is all despite years of surgeries and months away from fields, rinks, courts and the ocean.

“In 2022, out of 365 days of the year, Gavin was bed-bound for 192 of them,” said Jen Ford, Gavin’s mother.

Gavin hopes one day to participate in the Paralympics, but he also has an even more altruistic goal.

“I learned engineering all this year. I want to be an architect. That’s my dream job,” Gavin said. “Not every building is accessible, so I don’t really want that to be a struggle for anybody because I know I have to struggle with that.”

“He’s amazing, but what I really respect is his willingness to share his opportunity for the benefit of others,” Jen Ford said.

