‘Antichrist had returned:’ Omaha man faces attempted murder charge

By Bill Schammert

BELLEVUE, Nebraska (KETV) — An Omaha man who broke into a Bellevue family’s home wanted to kill everyone inside, according to the arresting documents.

Austin Hall, 23, is facing four felonies, including attempted second-degree murder.

According to the arresting affidavit, Bellevue Police were dispatched to reports of a burglary near 27th Street and Schneekloth Road around 3 a.m. Monday.

The officer who arrested Hall said he was read his Miranda Rights, but once in the patrol car, he requested to speak with the officer.

During that conversation, according to the affidavit, Hall detailed the events leading up to his arrest. According to Hall, it started with a night of drinking at his parent’s house and he left after an argument.

Hall told the arresting officer that he made demonic statements to his stepdad and believed the antichrist had returned. He then told his mother if they didn’t believe him, his little brothers may die.

According to the document, Hall had visions of the end of the world and then drove to the home of a childhood friend’s house, but the friend no longer lived at the residence. Hall said he broke into a downstairs bedroom with the intention to kill whoever was inside.

He saw people playing video games inside and told the officer he had waited 30 minutes for the lights to go out. Once that happened, according to the affidavit, he said he thought it was ‘my time to attack,’ but once in the bedroom, something told him not to kill.

Hall said he woke up the 17-year-old, who then punched him. Hall strangled the teen and restricted his airway for three to four seconds, according to the affidavit.

According to Hall, a ‘being’ told him to kill everyone inside without mercy and that he would’ve done so if others didn’t come to help.

Hall was initially taken into emergency protective custody, and then booked into the Sarpy County Jail. He’s facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, burglary, making terroristic threats, and assault by strangulation.

He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Sarpy County Court on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

