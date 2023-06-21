Inclusive, accessible for all playground comes to Port Huron

By LUKE LASTER

PORT HURON, Michigan (WWJ) — A new, inclusive playground for children of all abilities comes to Port Huron.

You’ll see tailored merry-go-rounds, wider swings and slides, and an overall more accessible park compared to what you’d normally see in other parks.

Over the past year at Gratiot Park, a massive redesign brought the updated park you see in the video above. Funding for the park was a group effort between grants and nonprofits like the Hannah R. Winkler Memorial Fund.

“Watching the kids play in the park, especially the kids that are in wheelchairs, being able to be interactive with all children of all abilities,” says the nonprofit’s co-founder, Cathy Winkler.

She met up with CBS News Detroit Tuesday evening at the park between the new pavilion and the interactive arch their foundation helped fund. Winkler says the nonprofit was started in memory of her daughter Hannah, who died in 2019, adding her daughter would be proud to see what the park has become.

“It would’ve blown her away. I’m hoping that she can see what we’re doing. Every part of it would’ve been just absolutely amazing to her,” Winkler says.

