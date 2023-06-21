Local thrift store helps animal rescues across the Tampa Bay region

By James Tully

WEEKI WACHI, Florida (WFTS) — In Weeki Wachi, you will find the Thrifty Dog thrift store, which has a variety of items and pictures of dogs who have been trained as seeing-eye dogs or emotional support animals.

For siblings Anthony and Jeri Loffler, it’s important this is seen because it is the real purpose of the thrift store.

“Our mission is to give back monetary aid to local shelters, services and therapy for abused, neglected animals,” explained Jerri.

The siblings do it through their nonprofit “Animalade.” From helping shelters in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian to rescues right down the street from the shop, they do it all. If you buy anything from Thrifty Dog, you are supporting the cause.

“And everything that comes through the door is donations. We’re donation-based, and volunteer ran,” said Anthony.

Believe it or not, a thrift store is a pretty safe bet in 2023 as more people are looking to save money, and retro is in again with most ages. So, whether it’s selling items at Thrifty Dog or giving out items there, Anthony and Jeri think big but appreciate all the support from the community.

“Seeing people’s reactions and seeing how well the little things to people mean more, especially animals,” explained Jeri.

