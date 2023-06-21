Loud music complaint led to deadly north Sacramento shooting involving disabled veteran, neighbors say

By TORI APODACA

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — Neighbors near Kelton Way and Main Avenue in north Sacramento said a loud music complaint ended up with two men dead.

Multiple neighbors told CBS13 that a disabled veteran in a wheelchair was on his typical walk with his dog early Tuesday morning just before 6.

“It is tragic,” said Chris Slichter who is a gardener on the street and knows one of the victims. “The whole block is shocked.”

Slichter said his neighbor came across a car on Kelton Way that was blaring music.

“The car was stopped, windows were down and playing loud music,” Slichter told CBS13.

Slichter said the veteran asked the driver to stop blasting his music. Then, multiple neighbors say the driver ran the veteran over with his car, and the veteran pulled out a gun and shot the driver. Sacramento police have not confirmed this is how it happened.

“There is obviously a lot of moving parts to this, a lot of stuff we do not know,” said Sgt. Zach Eaton with the Sacramento Police Department.

When police arrived on the scene, they found one man dead with evidence of a shooting. Police found another man suffering from at least one gunshot wound at a different location who they say then died in the hospital.

“We know at least one person was shot, but the other person who died, we are still looking into that,” said Eaton.

Besides tire marks on Kelton Way showing the donuts from sideshows, people do not see a lot of trouble happening here.

“Everybody knows each other,” said Slichter. “It is quiet. There are no problems.”

Investigators have been busy lately in other north Sacramento neighborhoods. A deadly shooting happened on Lampasas Avenue on June 12, and two people died in a drive-by shooting on North Avenue and Clay Street on June 13.

So could Tuesday’s shooting on Kelton Way be connected? Police said no.

“We do not believe at this time that this is related to any of the other violence we have had, unfortunately, in our city,” Eaton said.

Many neighbors near Kelton Way told CBS13 that it was only a matter of time before the violence happening across Sacramento moved there, but this does not make the loss any easier.

“He is a nice guy,” said Slichter who knew the veteran. “He was disabled in a wheelchair. Everybody loves him.”

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the two men who died after next of kin have been notified.

If you witnessed what happened on Kelton Way or have any information regarding this investigation, contact Sacramento police at the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

Callers can stay anonymous, and Sacramento police said that you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

