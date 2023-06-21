New Hampshire man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in Massachusetts restaurant

By Kirk Enstrom

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A man from Derry, New Hampshire, is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of murdering a woman in a Massachusetts restaurant.

Amanda Dabrowski, 31, was stabbed to death at O’Connor’s Restaurant & Bar in Worcester, Massachusetts, in 2019.

Her ex-boyfriend, Carlos Asencio, was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder and assault.

His lawyers admitted Asencio killed Dabrowski, but they argued it was the result of a mental illness.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.