Numerous guns stolen from Raytown gun shop as thieves smash glass, destroy wall to enter shop

By Brian Johnson & Nick Sloan

RAYTOWN, Missouri (KMBC) — The ATF is offering $5,000 in reward money to find the suspects who stole dozens of guns from Blue Steel Guns and Ammo in Raytown, Missouri.

The owner says it’s the first time they’ve had a break-in like that since the store opened.

“Disgust, you know, you work hard for everything you have, you’re proud of what you have,” said Steve Brackeen, the owner of the store. “And for somebody to drive a truck through your building to steal a few guns.”

If you walk into the store this week, you might notice the broken glass on the door. The store’s wall is also gone.

The thieves had to repeatedly smash the safety glass to get to the guns.

Brackeen said his base of customers and supporters have come in to help pay to fix things.

“Actually had customers come in and offer to help pay to fix things because they like our store so much and we’re good to them,” he said.

Surveillance video shows a stolen truck the suspects drove through the building at around 3:30 a.m. last Friday.

Brackeen believes four suspects were involved.

“I hope they get caught and I hope they get punished to the fullest extent of the law,” he said. “Leave the gun stores alone, fellows. You want a gun? Come in and talk to me. I’ll make arrangements so you can buy one legally.”

The owner says some guns have already been recovered, but dozens more are missing.

