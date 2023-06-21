Rescuers save life of coyote pup stuck in desperate situation

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

TEWKSBURY, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Animal rescuers in Massachusetts came together to save the life of a coyote pup in a desperate situation on Tuesday.

The Chelmsford-based Newhouse Wildlife Rescue shared the story of how the young coyote in Tewksbury was trying to get a plastic container off its head for two days.

“It was clear this pup was going to need some immediate help,” the group said.

Working together with Billerica & Tewksbury Animal Control and environmental police officer Dewayne Taylor, rescuers were able to find the coyote and hold him down while they removed the container.

“The young pup was clearly in shock. His gums were pale,” Newhouse posted. “He was a bit disoriented and dehydrated so we brought him back to the rescue for care.”

Happily, the pup is “feeling much better” as of Wednesday morning and the rescue organization plans to reunite him with his family later in the day.

“It took a village, but this guy’s life was saved because of it,” they said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.