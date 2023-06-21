Tucson man pleading for more resources for missing OceanGate submersible

By Heidi Alagha

Click here for updates on this story

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — The Titanic is about 370 nautical miles from the tour’s departure site in Newfoundland, Canada.

The submersible lost communication with the mainland about an hour and 45 minutes into their journey.

The Titanic is about 13,000 feet below the surface. Both the US and Canadian Coast Guards have been scanning the ocean by plane and boat for the missing craft.

Search and rescue teams have already combed over 7,600 square miles.

There are five people on that submersible and they only have about 35 hours of breathable oxygen left.

Tucson man and Biosphere Researcher Trent Tresch, knows two people on that mission. Tresch is a part of the explorers club with Hamish Harding and OceanGate CEO Strockton Rush, two of the five people on board.

The Explorers Club is a professional group dedicated to the advancement of field research, scientific exploration and resource conservation.

“The US Coast Guard is blocking efforts towards international collaboration to rescue this submersible and we were asked as community members to connect with our local congress people to gain support and garner support for this effort as time is of the essence,” said Trent Tresch.

KGUN 9 did reach out to the US Coast Guard for comment but has not yet received a response.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.