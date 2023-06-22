Ambulance rolls down embankment on wet road while responding to call

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Haywood County emergency officials say an ambulance lost control on a curve and rolled down an embankment Thursday morning while responding to a call.

In a release, Haywood County Emergency Services said the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Kim’s Cove Road.

The ambulance came to rest at the bottom of the embankment near a home. No one in the home was injured and there was no structural damage to the home and minimal damage to the property.

Both paramedics on board were uninjured.

The ambulance was en route to an emergency call on Bunny Run Road in the Dutch Cove area at the time of the crash. Another ambulance was quickly dispatched to the original call.

The wrecked ambulance was one of the older ambulances in Haywood County’s fleet and was typically used as a spare.

