Back in action: ‘Superheroes’ surprise Norton Children’s Hospital patients outside their windows

By Alex Suckow

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Superman — and a bunch of other superheroes outside the windows of Norton Children’s Hospital.

The beloved tradition has returned. Window washers traded their normal uniforms for masks and capes on Thursday and scaled the downtown Louisville hospital.

The people behind the masks are from Pro Clean International. They start at the top of the building and make their way down.

